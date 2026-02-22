Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Three ways Canada can navigate an increasingly erratic and belligerent United States

By Charles Conteh, Professor of Public Policy and Administration, Department of Political Science, Brock University
Canada can draw lessons from its centuries-long coexistence with an often-erratic neighbour to successfully navigate the economic volatility of the present era.The Conversation


