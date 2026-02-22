Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s ethnic and racial wage gap rivals it’s gender gap — but gets a fraction of the policy attention

By Reza Hasmath, Professor in Political Science, University of Alberta
Canada has spent decades confronting the gender pay gap, enacting legislation and building public awareness around the fact that women earn about 84 cents for every dollar men make. That gap persists because of systemic barriers, and is wider for women who face multiple forms of discrimination.

Yet an equally significant wage penalty for ethnic and racial minorities rarely commands the same attention, and has not prompted a comparable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Stephen Colbert is right about the ‘equal time’ rule, despite warnings from the FCC
~ Three ways Canada can navigate an increasingly erratic and belligerent United States
~ What can whale films tell us about Marineland’s threatened belugas and dolphins?
~ How AI resurrects racist stereotypes and disinformation — and why fact-checking isn’t enough
~ Killer beetles in the baobabs: researcher warns of risk to African trees
~ Africa’s public finances are in a mess: a new book explains why and what to do
~ What is ‘Edge AI’? What does it do and what can be gained from this alternative to cloud computing?
~ How could Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor be removed from the line of succession to the throne?
~ Curious Kids: What is the smallest thing in the universe?
~ Invasive mesquite plants do more than deplete water reserves – new research in South Africa shows they damage soil too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter