Africa’s public finances are in a mess: a new book explains why and what to do

By Lyla Latif, Co-Founder & Research Lead, Committee on Fiscal Studies, University of Nairobi
Public finance, or how governments at all levels raise and allocate money, is in evidence everywhere you look. That pothole destroying your car. The health clinic without medicine. The dilapidated school. Public money is not government money. It is yours, writes Kenyan finance scholar Lyla Latif in her new book Governing Public Money. Drawing on a decade of experience across 32 countries, the author sets out what ails Africa’s public finances and what could change.…The Conversation


