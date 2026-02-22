Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Invasive mesquite plants do more than deplete water reserves – new research in South Africa shows they damage soil too

By Siviwe Malongweni, Research Scientist, Sol Plaatje University
Mesquite tells a story about unintended consequences; but it also shows how careful, collaborative responses can lead to solutions for people and the environment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Killer beetles in the baobabs: researcher warns of risk to African trees
~ Africa’s public finances are in a mess: a new book explains why and what to do
~ What is ‘Edge AI’? What does it do and what can be gained from this alternative to cloud computing?
~ How could Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor be removed from the line of succession to the throne?
~ Curious Kids: What is the smallest thing in the universe?
~ The Epstein scandal has battered Britain’s political establishment. Can the radical-right Reform party benefit?
~ Trump hikes global tariffs to 15% as the fallout from Supreme Court loss continues
~ As war in Ukraine enters a 5th year, will the ‘Putin consensus’ among Russians hold?
~ UN report exposes torture, rape in Southeast Asia’s multi-billion-dollar scam centres
~ Abuses in Cameroon After US Deports Third-Country Nationals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter