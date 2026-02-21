Tolerance.ca
As war in Ukraine enters a 5th year, will the ‘Putin consensus’ among Russians hold?

By Peter Rutland, Professor of Government, Wesleyan University
Elizaveta Gaufman, Assistant Professor of Russian Discourse and Politics, University of Groningen
Perceived wisdom has it that the longer a war goes on, the less enthusiastic a public becomes for continuing the conflict. After all, it is ordinary citizens who tend to bear the economic and human costs.

And yet, as the war following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ UN report exposes torture, rape in Southeast Asia’s multi-billion-dollar scam centres
~ Abuses in Cameroon After US Deports Third-Country Nationals
~ After alleged racist insult, an Argentine tourist faces the possibility of prison time in Brazil
~ Mercury Latest Trump Rollback of Environmental Protections
~ Haiti Criminal Groups Trafficking Children Amid State Collapse
~ How artists are tracking environmental change through poetry, film and sound
~ Liverpool’s ‘blue people’: the older adults redefining what ageing looks like
~ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: Rose Byrne is raw, magnetic and unfiltered as a woman in crisis
~ Bones of St Francis of Assisi go on display for the first time – here’s why it took 800 years
~ How immigrants hoping for a better life in Britain came to be viewed as ‘colonisers’ or ‘invaders’
