Human Rights Observatory

Abuses in Cameroon After US Deports Third-Country Nationals

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cars drive through an intersection near a monument in Yaoundé, Cameroon, September12, 2025.  © 2025 Welba Yamo Pascal/AP Photo Cameroonian authorities are arbitrarily detaining non-Cameroonian nationals deported from the United States and detaining and abusing journalists who tried to interview them. But US President Donald Trump’s administration doesn’t seem to care.In January and February, under a secret agreement, the US government deported to Cameroon 17 men and women—including asylum seekers and a stateless person—from 9 African countries: Angola, Democratic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
