Human Rights Observatory

After alleged racist insult, an Argentine tourist faces the possibility of prison time in Brazil

By Global Voices Brazil
Many people on social media reacted with surprise to the story of the Argentine visitor arrested for allegedly making racial insults. Racism is a non-bailable offense in Brazil.


© Global Voices -
