Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How immigrants hoping for a better life in Britain came to be viewed as ‘colonisers’ or ‘invaders’

By Simon Peplow, Associate Professor in Modern British History, University of Warwick
Discussions of migration in Britain often portray immigrants as “invaders”. This is evident in from the narrative around migrants arriving on small boats, to recent comments by Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire co-owner of Manchester United.

Ratcliffe, who relocated to the tax haven…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mercury Latest Trump Rollback of Environmental Protections
~ Haiti Criminal Groups Trafficking Children Amid State Collapse
~ How artists are tracking environmental change through poetry, film and sound
~ Liverpool’s ‘blue people’: the older adults redefining what ageing looks like
~ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: Rose Byrne is raw, magnetic and unfiltered as a woman in crisis
~ Bones of St Francis of Assisi go on display for the first time – here’s why it took 800 years
~ Why Islamic finance could provide an ethical model for funding the green transition
~ Can losing weight improve psoriasis? What the evidence shows
~ The furore over Grok’s sexualised images has begun an AI reckoning
~ Supreme Court rules against Trump’s emergency tariffs – but leaves key questions unanswered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter