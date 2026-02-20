Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Can losing weight improve psoriasis? What the evidence shows

By Sarah Morrow, NIHR Doctoral Fellow and Dermatology Specialist Registrar, University of Oxford
For many people living with psoriasis, the red, scaly skin patches are only part of the story. Another challenge is the uncertainty about whether there is anything they can do themselves to help manage their skin.

Treatments have improved greatly in recent years. Creams, tablets and injectable medicines can all help control symptoms. Even so, many people still ask a straightforward question in clinic: is there anything I can do alongside my medication that might make a difference? Weight often comes up in that discussion. PsoriasisThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
