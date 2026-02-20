Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump has given Iran a ten-day ultimatum – but chances of an agreement look slim

By Sanam Mahoozi, Research Associate, City St George's, University of London
The US military buildup in the Middle East is now sufficient for Trump to order military action against Iran at any moment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ North Korea: Party Congress Set to Bolster Repression
~ Anniversary of Fatal Italy Shipwreck Comes Amid New Tragedies
~ Ethiopia and Eritrea are on edge again: what’s behind the growing risk of war
~ How the royal family brand can weather Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest
~ Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies
~ Belarus: Prisoner of conscience Mikalai Statkevich’s release after a stroke highlights need for justice for human rights violations
~ The Testament of Ann Lee – a gorgeous celebration of transcendence through joy and religious experience
~ Crocuses are blooming early – here’s what this means for nature
~ In Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights, domestic abuse has been recast as consensual kink
~ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a warts-and-all portrait of a psychotherapist struggling with an ailing daughter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter