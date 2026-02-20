Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Call for unconditional releases and support from UN Mission

By Amnesty International
In response to the recent releases of people arbitrarily detained for political reasons and the discussion of a so-called ‘Amnesty Law’, Valentina Ballesta, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director of Research for the Americas, said:  “While the freedom of the victims is restored, it is essential that the Fact-Finding Mission, created by the UN in 2019, be able to access […] The post Venezuela: Call for unconditional releases and support from UN Mission appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies
~ Belarus: Prisoner of conscience Mikalai Statkevich’s release after a stroke highlights need for justice for human rights violations
~ The Testament of Ann Lee – a gorgeous celebration of transcendence through joy and religious experience
~ Crocuses are blooming early – here’s what this means for nature
~ In Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights, domestic abuse has been recast as consensual kink
~ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a warts-and-all portrait of a psychotherapist struggling with an ailing daughter
~ Who will win in Gorton and Denton? What the results of every byelection since 2010 tell us
~ UK’s new passport rules for dual citizens are a result of border control in the digital age
~ This waterlogged corner of England was once only habitable during summer. Climate change could make it so again
~ Paris Hilton says she has ‘rejection sensitivity dysphoria’ – here’s what it is and how it’s linked to ADHD
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter