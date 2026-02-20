Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies

By Amnesty International
Responding at the conclusion of the five-day AI Impact Summit that took place in New Delhi, India, Erika Guevara Rosas, Senior Director of Research, Advocacy Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International, said:  “It is unfortunate that the rhetoric of the AI impact Summit stood in stark contrast with the realities of harmful deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) systems in India, where these systems are powering a state-led agenda of authoritarian practices that is entrenching state and corporate control. The civic space is shrinking at an unprecedented speed and marginalized communities impacted by AI systems face…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belarus: Prisoner of conscience Mikalai Statkevich’s release after a stroke highlights need for justice for human rights violations
~ The Testament of Ann Lee – a gorgeous celebration of transcendence through joy and religious experience
~ Crocuses are blooming early – here’s what this means for nature
~ In Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights, domestic abuse has been recast as consensual kink
~ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a warts-and-all portrait of a psychotherapist struggling with an ailing daughter
~ Who will win in Gorton and Denton? What the results of every byelection since 2010 tell us
~ UK’s new passport rules for dual citizens are a result of border control in the digital age
~ This waterlogged corner of England was once only habitable during summer. Climate change could make it so again
~ Paris Hilton says she has ‘rejection sensitivity dysphoria’ – here’s what it is and how it’s linked to ADHD
~ From the editor: how to make The Conversation a preferred source on Google
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter