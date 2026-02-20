Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a warts-and-all portrait of a psychotherapist struggling with an ailing daughter

By Matt Jacobsen, Senior Lecturer in Film History in the School of Society and Environment, Queen Mary University of London
Rose Byrne won a Golden Globe and is nominated for an Oscar for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. It’s a film about frayed mother Linda (Byrne) coping with her daughter’s strange, unspecified feeding disorder.

In director Mary Bronstein’s words, the film is “a surreal, horrifying, blackly funny portrait of a mother simultaneously kicking against and coming to terms with her maternal instincts”. Bronstein has drawn from her…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies
~ Belarus: Prisoner of conscience Mikalai Statkevich’s release after a stroke highlights need for justice for human rights violations
~ The Testament of Ann Lee – a gorgeous celebration of transcendence through joy and religious experience
~ Crocuses are blooming early – here’s what this means for nature
~ In Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights, domestic abuse has been recast as consensual kink
~ Who will win in Gorton and Denton? What the results of every byelection since 2010 tell us
~ UK’s new passport rules for dual citizens are a result of border control in the digital age
~ This waterlogged corner of England was once only habitable during summer. Climate change could make it so again
~ Paris Hilton says she has ‘rejection sensitivity dysphoria’ – here’s what it is and how it’s linked to ADHD
~ From the editor: how to make The Conversation a preferred source on Google
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter