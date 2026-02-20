Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK’s new passport rules for dual citizens are a result of border control in the digital age

By Nando Sigona, Professor of International Migration and Forced Displacement and Director of the Institute for Research into International Migration and Superdiversity, University of Birmingham
From February 2026, most dual British citizens will need to use a British passport to travel to the UK. Presenting only a non-British passport will no longer be sufficient for boarding flights or ferries, unless it carries a certificate (costing £589) that confirms right of abode.

The rule was introduced to align dual nationals with the UK’s new electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system and to prevent confusion in border checks.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies
~ Belarus: Prisoner of conscience Mikalai Statkevich’s release after a stroke highlights need for justice for human rights violations
~ The Testament of Ann Lee – a gorgeous celebration of transcendence through joy and religious experience
~ Crocuses are blooming early – here’s what this means for nature
~ In Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights, domestic abuse has been recast as consensual kink
~ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a warts-and-all portrait of a psychotherapist struggling with an ailing daughter
~ Who will win in Gorton and Denton? What the results of every byelection since 2010 tell us
~ This waterlogged corner of England was once only habitable during summer. Climate change could make it so again
~ Paris Hilton says she has ‘rejection sensitivity dysphoria’ – here’s what it is and how it’s linked to ADHD
~ From the editor: how to make The Conversation a preferred source on Google
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter