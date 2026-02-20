Tolerance.ca
From the editor: how to make The Conversation a preferred source on Google

By Jabulani Sikhakhane, Editor, The Conversation
There’s a lot of dodgy and divisive content online. But now there’s a way to choose something better. Google recently launched a new feature that allows you to nominate which sources you trust the most so they appear near the top of your search results.

There are many reasons to nominate The Conversation. We are a not-for-profit digital publisher and our work is overseen by an independent editorial board. We only publish information from academic experts edited by professional journalists.…The Conversation


