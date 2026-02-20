Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Children among 30 people at risk of the death penalty amid expedited grossly unfair trials connected to uprising

By Amnesty International
The Iranian authorities must immediately halt all plans to execute eight individuals sentenced to death after being convicted of committing offences during the January 2026 nationwide protests, Amnesty International said today.  The organization is urging authorities to quash their convictions and death sentences, and promptly put an end to expedited torture-tainted grossly unfair trials against […] The post Iran: Children among 30 people at risk of the death penalty amid expedited grossly unfair trials connected to uprising appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: Duterte confirmation of charges hearing a crucial opportunity for justice
~ Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies
~ Pakistan jails two lawyers for 17 years over old tweets
~ Why has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor been arrested, and what legal protections does the royal family have?
~ Andrew’s arrest: will anything like this now happen in the US? Why hasn’t it so far?
~ Australia’s masculine policing culture is failing women and children
~ A love letter to Country: grief, motherhood and loss in Jada Alberts’ Black Light
~ Wuthering Heights looks lush – but it’s a bad film and a worse adaptation
~ Could Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest bring down the British monarchy?
~ UNICEF calls for release of children detained during Iran protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter