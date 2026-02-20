Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Duterte confirmation of charges hearing a crucial opportunity for justice

By Amnesty International
Ahead of former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearingatthe International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday 23 February, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-awaited day in court is a significant step towards delivering justice for victims and survivors of his administration’s deadly so-called ‘war on drugs’. “It also reminds […] The post Philippines: Duterte confirmation of charges hearing a crucial opportunity for justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
