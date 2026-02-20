Tolerance.ca
Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies

By Amnesty International
Responding at the conclusion of the five-day AI Impact Summit that took place in New Delhi, India, Erika Guevara Rosas, Senior Director of Research, Advocacy Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International, said:  “It is unfortunate that the rhetoric of the AI impact Summit stood in stark contrast with the realities of harmful deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) systems in India, where these systems are powering a state-led agenda of authoritarian practices that is entrenching state and corporate control. The civic space is shrinking at an unprecedented speed and marginalized communities impacted by AI systems face…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
