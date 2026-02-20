Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor been arrested, and what legal protections does the royal family have?

By Francesca Jackson, PhD candidate, Lancaster Law School, Lancaster University
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest comes after the US government released files that appeared to indicate he had shared official information with financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the UK. But the police have not given details of exactly what they are investigating.

It is important to be clear that the arrest is not related to accusations of sexual assault or misconduct. In 2022, Mountbatten-Windsor reached a settlement with the late Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Children among 30 people at risk of the death penalty amid expedited grossly unfair trials connected to uprising
~ Philippines: Duterte confirmation of charges hearing a crucial opportunity for justice
~ Global/India: AI Impact Summit failed to rein in destructive practices of governments and technology companies
~ Pakistan jails two lawyers for 17 years over old tweets
~ Andrew’s arrest: will anything like this now happen in the US? Why hasn’t it so far?
~ Australia’s masculine policing culture is failing women and children
~ A love letter to Country: grief, motherhood and loss in Jada Alberts’ Black Light
~ Wuthering Heights looks lush – but it’s a bad film and a worse adaptation
~ Could Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest bring down the British monarchy?
~ UNICEF calls for release of children detained during Iran protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter