Why has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor been arrested, and what legal protections does the royal family have?
By Francesca Jackson, PhD candidate, Lancaster Law School, Lancaster University
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest comes after the US government released files that appeared to indicate he had shared official information with financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the UK. But the police have not given details of exactly what they are investigating.
It is important to be clear that the arrest is not related to accusations of sexual assault or misconduct. In 2022, Mountbatten-Windsor reached a settlement with the late Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 19, 2026