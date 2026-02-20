Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan jails two lawyers for 17 years over old tweets

By Syed Salman Mehdi
Two Pakistani human rights lawyers received 17-year sentences under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) after criticizing military abuses online, raising concerns about due process and free expression.


