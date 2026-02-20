Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Andrew’s arrest: will anything like this now happen in the US? Why hasn’t it so far?

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Overall, the former prince’s arrest throws into stark relief the state of the rule of law in the US compared to other democracies like the UK.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
