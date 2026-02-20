Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s masculine policing culture is failing women and children

By Alex Simpson, Associate Professor in Criminology, Macquarie University
Australian policing has been in the spotlight in the past few weeks.

There were concerning scenes in New South Wales during protests against Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit, while Queensland Police’s commitment to curtailing domestic and family violence was queriedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Andrew’s arrest: will anything like this now happen in the US? Why hasn’t it so far?
~ A love letter to Country: grief, motherhood and loss in Jada Alberts’ Black Light
~ Wuthering Heights looks lush – but it’s a bad film and a worse adaptation
~ Could Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest bring down the British monarchy?
~ UNICEF calls for release of children detained during Iran protests
~ Not just sport and car crashes: debunking 5 myths about traumatic brain injury in NZ
~ Is couples counselling right for me and will the therapist take sides? An expert explains
~ Humanoid home robots are on the market – but do we really want them?
~ SA Newspoll shows Liberal wipeout likely; Victorian Morgan poll puts One Nation first on primaries
~ Is AI really ‘intelligent’? This philosopher says yes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter