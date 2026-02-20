Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wuthering Heights looks lush – but it’s a bad film and a worse adaptation

By Benjamin D. Muir, Casual Academic, School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
Fennell’s Wuthering Heights turns a gothic tragedy into erotica for the TikTok generation. It’s terrifying for all the wrong reasons.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
