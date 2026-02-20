Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Could Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest bring down the British monarchy?

By Jo Coghlan, Associate Professor, Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, University of New England
Huw Nolan, Animal Welfare Scientist and Pop Culture Researcher, University of New England
Lisa J. Hackett, Senior Lecturer, Cultural History, University of New England
The royal family has crossed paths with the law before, but not for a very long time. And back then, it brought down the monarchy.The Conversation


