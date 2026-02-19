Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not just sport and car crashes: debunking 5 myths about traumatic brain injury in NZ

By Kelly Jones, Associate Professor of Pediatric Neuropsychology, Auckland University of Technology
At least 40,000 New Zealanders experience traumatic brain injury each year. New data challenges five persistent myths about who is affected and how it happens.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UNICEF calls for release of children detained during Iran protests
~ Is couples counselling right for me and will the therapist take sides? An expert explains
~ Humanoid home robots are on the market – but do we really want them?
~ SA Newspoll shows Liberal wipeout likely; Victorian Morgan poll puts One Nation first on primaries
~ Is AI really ‘intelligent’? This philosopher says yes
~ Here’s how to investigate corruption in Victoria’s construction industry - and it’s not a royal commission
~ Olympic Ban Raises Thorny Free Speech Issues
~ Sudan: ‘Hallmarks of genocide’ found in El Fasher, UN investigators detail mass killings and ethnic targeting
~ Fears of ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank: UN rights report
~ UN rights chief: AI must be based on inclusivity, accountability and global standards
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter