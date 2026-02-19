Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humanoid home robots are on the market – but do we really want them?

By Eduardo B. Sandoval, Scientia Researcher, Social Robotics, UNSW Sydney
Last year, Norwegian-US tech company 1X announced a strange new product: “the world’s first consumer-ready humanoid robot designed to transform life at home”.

Standing 168 centimetres tall and weighing in at 30 kilograms, the US$20,000 Neo bot promises to automate common household chores such as folding laundry and loading the dishwasher.

Neo has a built-in artificial intelligence (AI) system, but for tricky tasks it requires a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
