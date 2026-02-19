Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

SA Newspoll shows Liberal wipeout likely; Victorian Morgan poll puts One Nation first on primaries

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A South Australian Newspoll has given the Liberals just 14% of the primary vote, four weeks before the state election.

And in a Victoria Morgan poll, One Nation has topped both Labor and the Coalition on primary votes, with 26.5%, compared to 25.5% for Labor and 21.5% for the Coalition. Labor leads both One Nation and the Coalition after preferences in the poll.

A separate Victoria Resolve poll has One Nation at only 11%.

South Australian election polls


The SA state election is on March 21. A Newspoll,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -

