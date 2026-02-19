The Secret Agent: gripping thriller reminds us why academic freedom needs protecting
By Stephanie Dennison, Professor in Brazilian Studies, University of Leeds
Alfredo Luiz Paes de Oliveira Suppia, Professor Associado do Depto. de Multimeios, Mídia e Comunicação, Inst. de Artes, Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp)
Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent (O Agente Secreto, 2025) marks a moment of consolidation in one of contemporary Brazilian cinema’s most consistent careers.
Since his early short films such as Cold Tropics (Recife Frio, 2009), the filmmaker has developed a unique style packed with movie references that tantalisingly falls somewhere between arthouse and genre film. These traits reach new heights of self-awareness and formal freedom in The…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 19, 2026