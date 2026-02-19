Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Endangered marine life is being caught in fishing nets, but it doesn’t need to be

By Nicholas Payne, Associate Professor of Natural Sciences, Trinity College Dublin
Louise Overy, Assistant lecturer in wildlife biology, Munster Technological University
Hundreds of thousands of marine animals are killed every year after becoming accidentally caught in commercial fishing nets. Sharks, skates and rays are at particular risk, alongside turtles, seals, whales and dolphins, many of which are endangered.

Much of this problem comes down to the design of fishing nets and how they are used. Particularly damaging are tangle…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
