Charli XCX turned Wuthering Heights into a sonic gothic masterpiece

By Lillian Hingley, Postdoctoral Researcher in English Literature, University of Oxford
When the album dropped at the stroke of midnight on February 13, I found myself lying in the dark listening to Charli XCX’s album, Wuthering Heights. As her second soundtrack album (after Bottoms in 2023), this record was made for Emerald Fennell’s 2026 film adaptation of Wuthering Heights. But this collection of songs also stands as a musical adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel in its own right.

The opening track, House, struck me with its ability to succinctly get to the heart of what Wuthering HeightsThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
