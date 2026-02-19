Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it’s funnier when you’re not allowed to laugh

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
I don’t think I’ve ever laughed harder than during a church service, when something faintly ridiculous caught my eye. My friend saw it too, and once she started laughing, it became impossible to stop. Years later I’ve tried to explain what was so hilarious, but it seems you had to be there. What was it about the combination of the situation – sometimes referred to as “church giggles” – and shared laughter that made it so funny?

Most people recognise the experience. A solemn setting. Absolute silence. A fleeting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can a rhythm be owned? What a reggaeton lawsuit reveals about how copyright misunderstands music
~ The Secret Agent: gripping thriller reminds us why academic freedom needs protecting
~ Endangered marine life is being caught in fishing nets, but it doesn’t need to be
~ Charli XCX turned Wuthering Heights into a sonic gothic masterpiece
~ Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: can Bitcoin ransom demand be used to track down the criminals?
~ A rethink is needed on zero-tolerance school behaviour policies
~ Dementia: how brain resilience, immune health and the menopause play a role in women’s risk
~ Trump’s diplomatic blitz exposes a misunderstanding of peacemaking
~ Why people say they care about ethical shopping but often buy differently
~ Why is violence pathologized for trans people but individualized for cis men?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter