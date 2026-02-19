Dementia: how brain resilience, immune health and the menopause play a role in women’s risk
By Eleftheria Kodosaki, Research Fellow in Neuroimmunology, UCL
Amanda Heslegrave, Principal Research Fellow, Neurodegenerative Diseases, UCL
Women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with dementia. While researchers have some idea of the factors that elevate risk, it’s still not entirely clear why this happens. But a recent study suggests that the menopause could play a key role in increased vulnerability to Alzheimer’s disease.
Researchers at the University of Cambridge analysed brain scans from nearly nearly 125,000 women. They found the menopause is associated with measurable…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 19, 2026