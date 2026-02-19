Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dementia: how brain resilience, immune health and the menopause play a role in women’s risk

By Eleftheria Kodosaki, Research Fellow in Neuroimmunology, UCL
Amanda Heslegrave, Principal Research Fellow, Neurodegenerative Diseases, UCL
Women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with dementia. While researchers have some idea of the factors that elevate risk, it’s still not entirely clear why this happens. But a recent study suggests that the menopause could play a key role in increased vulnerability to Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge analysed brain scans from nearly nearly 125,000 women. They found the menopause is associated with measurable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can a rhythm be owned? What a reggaeton lawsuit reveals about how copyright misunderstands music
~ The Secret Agent: gripping thriller reminds us why academic freedom needs protecting
~ Endangered marine life is being caught in fishing nets, but it doesn’t need to be
~ Charli XCX turned Wuthering Heights into a sonic gothic masterpiece
~ Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: can Bitcoin ransom demand be used to track down the criminals?
~ Why it’s funnier when you’re not allowed to laugh
~ A rethink is needed on zero-tolerance school behaviour policies
~ Trump’s diplomatic blitz exposes a misunderstanding of peacemaking
~ Why people say they care about ethical shopping but often buy differently
~ Why is violence pathologized for trans people but individualized for cis men?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter