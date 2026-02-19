Tolerance.ca
Why people say they care about ethical shopping but often buy differently

By Mehak Bharti, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Toronto Metropolitan University
Jing Wan, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Guelph
Ethical consumption does not fail because consumers are indifferent or hypocrites, but because ethical choices often feel financially out of reach.The Conversation


