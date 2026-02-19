Tolerance.ca
Nihilistic violent extremist networks recruit vulnerable people — and our youth need support

By Kawser Ahmed, Adjunct Professor, Natural Resource Institute (NRI), University of Manitoba
Strategies to prevent youth radicalization into violence should prioritize a grievance-oriented and trauma-informed approach, and emphasize exit from the online world while reducing exclusion.The Conversation


