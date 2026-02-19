‘It’s chronic disease, stupid!’ The central challenge facing health care
By George A Heckman, Schlegel Research Chair in Geriatric Medicine, Associate Professor, University of Waterloo
Robert McKelvie, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University
People living with complex chronic conditions are poorly served by our health-care system, which was designed to care for acute illness.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 19, 2026