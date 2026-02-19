Tolerance.ca
More women are professors, but gender gaps continue to plague NZ universities

By Kim Hebert-Losier, Associate Professor in Sports Biomechanics, University of Waikato
Ceridwen Fraser, Professor in Marine Science, University of Otago
Heather Hendrickson, Associate Professor in Molecular Bioscience, University of Canterbury
Kelly Burrowes, Senior Researcher in Bioengineering, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Shannon Davis, Lecturer in Landscape Planning, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Tangiwai Rewi, Professor of Indigenous Studies, University of Waikato
New Zealand universities are slowly closing the pay gap, but men are still more likely to fill senior leadership roles in the highest pay brackets.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
