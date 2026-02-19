Dramatic changes in upper atmosphere are responsible for recent droughts and bushfires: new research
By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Over the past decade, southern Australia has suffered numerous extreme weather and climate events, such as record-breaking heatwaves, bushfires, two major droughts and even flash flooding.
While Australia has always had these disasters, our research reveals these new extremes are the result of dramatic climate-driven changes in the upper atmosphere above Australia.
Eight to ten kilometres above the ground, the fast-flowing jet stream air currents have shifted further southwards, dragging rain-bearing winter…
- Thursday, February 19, 2026