Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diversity programs have become a tick-the-box exercise. They need to become more political, not less

By Celina McEwen, Senior Researcher in Sociology of Work, University of Technology Sydney
Alison Pullen, Professor of Gender, Work and Organization, Macquarie University
Carl Rhodes, Professor of Business and Society, University of Technology Sydney
Australia is one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world, yet leadership positions remain overwhelmingly held by white men.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can a rhythm be owned? What a reggaeton lawsuit reveals about how copyright misunderstands music
~ The Secret Agent: gripping thriller reminds us why academic freedom needs protecting
~ Endangered marine life is being caught in fishing nets, but it doesn’t need to be
~ Charli XCX turned Wuthering Heights into a sonic gothic masterpiece
~ Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: can Bitcoin ransom demand be used to track down the criminals?
~ Why it’s funnier when you’re not allowed to laugh
~ A rethink is needed on zero-tolerance school behaviour policies
~ Dementia: how brain resilience, immune health and the menopause play a role in women’s risk
~ Trump’s diplomatic blitz exposes a misunderstanding of peacemaking
~ Why people say they care about ethical shopping but often buy differently
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter