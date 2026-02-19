Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Call for unconditional releases and support from UN Mission

By Amnesty International
In response to the recent releases of people arbitrarily detained for political reasons and the discussion of a so-called ‘Amnesty Law’, Valentina Ballesta, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director of Research for the Americas, said:  “While the freedom of the victims is restored, it is essential that the Fact-Finding Mission, created by the UN in 2019, be able to access […] The post Venezuela: Call for unconditional releases and support from UN Mission   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do animals have a future on Hollywood sets?
~ Why the ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ have echoed with public support – unlike the campus of Kent State in 1970
~ Russia tested NATO’s airspace 18 times in 2025 alone – a 200% surge that signals a dangerous shift
~ ‘Learning to be humble meant taming my need to stand out from the group’ – a humility scholar explains how he became more grounded
~ Why Michelangelo’s ‘Last Judgment’ endures
~ The greatest risk of AI in higher education isn’t cheating – it’s the erosion of learning itself
~ Last nuclear weapons limits expired – pushing world toward new arms race
~ African Union: how does it make a difference in everyday life and what would happen if it didn’t exist?
~ Should South Africa use the army to fight gangs? The short answer is no
~ Streetlights in Lagos can boost safety and grow the economy. Why not everyone benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter