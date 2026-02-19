Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The greatest risk of AI in higher education isn’t cheating – it’s the erosion of learning itself

By Nir Eisikovits, Professor of Philosophy and Director, Applied Ethics Center, UMass Boston
Jacob Burley, Junior Research Fellow, Applied Ethics Center, UMass Boston
Automating knowledge production and teaching weakens the ecosystem of students and scholars that sustains universities, raising existential questions about their mission.The Conversation


