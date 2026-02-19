Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Streetlights in Lagos can boost safety and grow the economy. Why not everyone benefits

By Adewumi Badiora, Senior Lecturer, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Olabisi Onabanjo University
Nigeria is urbanising at a remarkable speed. Some of the world’s fastest growing cities are in the west African country.

With the current rate of urbanisation, Kano, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt will surpass the 10 million inhabitants mega city threshold by 2050. According to United Nations estimates,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
