Human Rights Observatory

How Putin turned Russia’s post-Soviet ‘national humiliation’ into military aggression in Ukraine

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
As the 21st century dawned, a newly elected Vladmir Putin was making friends on the world stage. He smiled for photo ops at G8 meetings, and was the first foreign leader to call George W. Bush after the attacks of 9/11, offering his support against terrorism.

So what changed? To understand Russia’s view of the world now – and its continued aggression towards Ukraine – it helps to know more about the psyche of the country and its leader.

In today’s episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to James Rodgers,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
