Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Matt Goodwin is wrong about whiteness and Englishness – but here’s why he has struck a chord with some voters

By John Denham, Professorial Research Fellow in the Department of Politics and International Relations and Director of the Centre for English Identity and Politics, University of Southampton
Matt Goodwin, the Reform UK candidate for the Gorton and Denton byelection, is just one of the rightwing politicians to recently question the “Englishness” of people who aren’t white and born in England. The claim is clearly out of step with reality. Exclusivist views are certainly out there, but in the minds of an increasingly small minority. There is no popular upsurge in narrow ethno-nationalism.

On the other hand, the sudden prominence of such views marks more than the willingness of populist political forces to mobilise polarising ideas about national identities that were once…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Six Years of Denied Justice in Hanau
~ The virus nearly everyone has and its possible role in MS
~ How Wuthering Heights was shaped by Emily Brontë’s gothic poetry
~ Fish use more energy to stay still than previously thought
~ Five ways that AI could be reshaping your relationship with money
~ How the UK is keeping flood insurance affordable – until 2039
~ South Africa is sending in the army to fight crime (again). Does it ever work?
~ Grattan on Friday: Can Angus Taylor get beyond slogans to craft a sound immigration policy?
~ South Korea: Life sentence for Ex-President Yoon a significant step towards accountability
~ Trinidadian Nationals Face Escalating Abuse in Syrian Camp
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter