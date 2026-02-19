Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fish use more energy to stay still than previously thought

By Otar Akanyeti, Senior Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Aberystwyth University
Valentina Di Santo, Assistant Professor of Marine Animal Biomechanics, University of California, San Diego
Many fish appear to hang effortlessly in the water while they wait for prey, defend a nest or pause between bursts of activity. But our research shows that this quiet stillness is anything but effortless. Hovering, the behaviour that allows a fish to remain suspended in one place, is far more energetically demanding than scientists once believed.

In a comparative study of 13 near neutrally buoyant species, we found that metabolic rates during hovering were almost twice as high as during rest (when the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
