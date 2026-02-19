Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidadian Nationals Face Escalating Abuse in Syrian Camp

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gailon Lawson, from Trinidad and Tobago, poses for a portrait at Al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province, Syria, March 31, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo Since 2019, more than 90 Trinidad and Tobago nationals, including at least 50 children, have been arbitrarily detained in northeast Syria for alleged links to the Islamic State (ISIS). After enduring years of life-threatening conditions, their situation in recent weeks has only gotten worse.Trinidadian women detained in Syria’s Roj camp, which is under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces, recently reported to…


© Human Rights Watch -
