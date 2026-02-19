Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why one of Australia’s most successful TV production companies is being shut down

By Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Members of the Australian screen industry have been shocked to learn one of the nation’s most successful and prolific production companies, Matchbox Pictures – and its subsidiary Tony Ayres Productions – will shut their doors this week.

Matchbox was closed by its parent company, Universal International Studios, and the closure has resulted in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
