Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Attacks on Abortion Undermine Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers remarks at the 2024 National Healthcare Congress at the Kremlin, in Moscow, October 29, 2024. © 2024 Mikhail Sinitsyn/Kremlin Pool/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Russian authorities are restricting access to safe abortion care and limiting the ability of women and girls to get accurate information about their reproductive choices.Russian authorities are jeopardizing women’s rights, health, and even lives, as part of their harmful “traditional values” crusade and effort to boost population growth.These policies…


© Human Rights Watch -
