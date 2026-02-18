Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Age verification online can be done safely and privately. Here’s how

By Marten Risius, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Johannes Sedlmeir, Acting Professor of Statistics, Security & Trust, University of Münster
Online chat service Discord has announced it will begin testing age verification for some users, joining a growing list of platforms trying to work out who is actually behind the screen.

The move comes as governments around the world push for stronger protections of young people online. The United Kingdom and France have imposed age verificationThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
