Using your phone while driving is dangerous. What about listening to music or eating?
By Johra Kayeser Fatima, Senior Lecturer, Marketing, University of Canberra
Jeroen van Boxtel, Associate professor in Psychology and Cognitive neuroscience, University of Canberra
Ram Subramanian, Associate Professor, Faculty of Science & Technology, University of Canberra
Somayeh Bahmannia, Lecturer, Organisational Behaviour, University of Canberra
In Australia, around 16% of major road accidents (such as multi-vehicle crashes and pedestrian collisions) involve distracted driving.
Distracted driving happens when people shift their attention from the primary task of driving to a secondary task such as using a mobile phone or eating.
We recently examined the specific effects of different distraction types on driving performance – and discovered some carried a greater risk than others.
What we studied
Driving distractions that cause…
- Wednesday, February 18, 2026