Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Planned Climate Relocations Threaten Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hasael on his fishing boat moving through a mangrove forest in Siargao, Philippines, 2025. © 2025 Camille Robiou du Pont/Human Rights Watch   The Philippine authorities have sought to permanently move entire communities from various areas to sites deemed safer, without adhering to international standards aimed at protecting the rights of those affected.Past failures in the region underscore the urgent need for authorities to ensure inclusive, rights-based solutions, including through fully consulting those affected.The Philippines government should develop…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Milano Cortina Olympics: how to manage crowds in an eco-friendly way
~ A few weeks of X’s algorithm can make you more right-wing – and it doesn’t wear off quickly
~ Gambling for children? Why Australia should consider regulating blind box toys like Labubu
~ How to make specialists’ fees fair? It’ll take more than a revamped website
~ Plummeting fish numbers triggered controversial fishing bans in WA. But no-take zones could benefit fishers
~ Is this glass square the long, long future of data storage?
~ Racing enjoys special treatment under NZ gambling laws. Why?
~ Even the best writing about science recalls ancient myths
~ ‘I feel I’m making a difference’: how Blak women are working to build safer workplaces
~ Tahoe avalanche: What causes snow slopes to collapse? A physicist and skier explains, with tips for surviving
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter